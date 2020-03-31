COVID-19 Emergency Decree: Revellers busted on river raft





AYUTTHAYA: A group of 25 young men and women were caught partying in a raft house on the Chao Phraya River in Bang Sai district late on Monday night, in violation of the emergency decree on the coronavirus, governor Panu Yaemsri said on Tuesday.

Local officials who raided the raft found many of the party-goers were also high on drugs. They seized quantities of ketamine, ecstacy, methamphetamine and marijuana, and also liquor.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthon Pongpao

BANGKOK POST

