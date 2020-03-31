Tue. Mar 31st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

COVID-19 Emergency Decree: Revellers busted on river raft

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Pier on Ayutthaya river

Pier on Ayutthaya river. Photo: Nick Steemans.


AYUTTHAYA: A group of 25 young men and women were caught partying in a raft house on the Chao Phraya River in Bang Sai district late on Monday night, in violation of the emergency decree on the coronavirus, governor Panu Yaemsri said on Tuesday.

Local officials who raided the raft found many of the party-goers were also high on drugs. They seized quantities of ketamine, ecstacy, methamphetamine and marijuana, and also liquor.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Sunthon Pongpao
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chinese Woman Detained after Spitting on Bangkok-Saraburi Bus

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Chachoengsao governor orders 224 people into home quarantine

2 weeks ago TN
2 min read

7 Men Drowned in Reservoir Near Myanmar Border, Autopsy Finds

3 weeks ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

No alcohol sales from 6PM to 6AM and restaurant take out only to fight Covid-19 in Chonburi

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Netizens Lambast Vietnamese Model For Making Swimsuit Out of Medical Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Some Countries Still without Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

1 hour ago TN
2 min read

Rebels Kill New Zealander at Grasberg Mine in Papua, Indonesia

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close