Tue. Mar 31st, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Concern over risk of increased COVID-19 infections transmitted by Thais returning from high-risk areas

1 min read
6 hours ago TN
A 21st Medical Group professional tests an individual for the Coronavirus at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, March 20, 2020. In order to be tested for COVID-19, patients must first be evaluated by phone and meet criteria recommended by the Centers for Disease Control. Medical staff will test patients who will remain in their vehicle. (Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian) PHOTO DETAILS / DOWNLOAD HI-RES 2 of 4 A 21st Medical Group professional tests an individual for the Coronavirus at Peterson Air Force Base, Colorado, USA, March 20, 2020

Medical professionals at Peterson AFB are establishing a COVID-19 testing location March 20 to help limit the possible spread and minimize the exposure of the virus. Photo: Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Alexis Christian / www.peterson.af.mil.


A senior doctor at the Disease Control Department (DCD) has expressed serious concern over the risk of a further spread of COVID-19, due to infections among Thais returning from high-risk countries, such as the United States, France and Spain.

Dr. Anupong Suchariyakul, a DCD expert, said today that, in a group of 59 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 21 were those arriving in Thailand from high-risk countries.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Some Countries Still without Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports One More Coronavirus Death, 127 New Patients

6 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Reports Two More Coronavirus Deaths, 136 New Cases

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

No alcohol sales from 6PM to 6AM and restaurant take out only to fight Covid-19 in Chonburi

6 mins ago TN
1 min read

Netizens Lambast Vietnamese Model For Making Swimsuit Out of Medical Masks Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

1 hour ago TN
1 min read

Some Countries Still without Confirmed Coronavirus Cases

1 hour ago TN
2 min read

Rebels Kill New Zealander at Grasberg Mine in Papua, Indonesia

1 hour ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close