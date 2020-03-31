Concern over risk of increased COVID-19 infections transmitted by Thais returning from high-risk areas





A senior doctor at the Disease Control Department (DCD) has expressed serious concern over the risk of a further spread of COVID-19, due to infections among Thais returning from high-risk countries, such as the United States, France and Spain.

Dr. Anupong Suchariyakul, a DCD expert, said today that, in a group of 59 new confirmed coronavirus cases, 21 were those arriving in Thailand from high-risk countries.

By Thai PBS World

