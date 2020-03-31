Tue. Mar 31st, 2020

Thailand Reports One More Coronavirus Death, 127 New Patients

A bottle of hand sanitizer for passengers to use at Ha Yaek Lat Phrao Station in Bangkok on March 1, 2020 amid the COVID-19 Coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Mx. Granger. CC0 1.0.


BANGKOK, March 31 (TNA) – Thailand reports one more Covid-19 death and 127 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of coronavirus patients in the country to 1,651.

Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said the country’s death toll reached ten in total.

The latest death is the 48-year-old patient, who had diabetes and cancer. He was a musician, working in Bangkok and fell sick on March 20.

