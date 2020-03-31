Thailand Reports One More Coronavirus Death, 127 New Patients

Thailand Reports One More Coronavirus Death, 127 New Patients1 min read
BANGKOK, March 31 (TNA) – Thailand reports one more Covid-19 death and 127 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of coronavirus patients in the country to 1,651.
Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said the country’s death toll reached ten in total.
The latest death is the 48-year-old patient, who had diabetes and cancer. He was a musician, working in Bangkok and fell sick on March 20.
Full story: mcot.net
TNA