Thailand Reports One More Coronavirus Death, 127 New Patients





BANGKOK, March 31 (TNA) – Thailand reports one more Covid-19 death and 127 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of coronavirus patients in the country to 1,651.

Spokesman of the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA), Dr Thaweesin Wissanuyothin said the country’s death toll reached ten in total.

The latest death is the 48-year-old patient, who had diabetes and cancer. He was a musician, working in Bangkok and fell sick on March 20.

Full story: mcot.net

TNA

