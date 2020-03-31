Tue. Mar 31st, 2020

COVID-19: Phuket closes land, sea border; air routes close in April

6 hours ago TN
Phuket Airport taxi minibus service

Phuket Airport taxi minibus service. Photo: Merrylands1970. CC BY-SA 4.0.


PHUKET (NNT) – After the rising number of COVID-19 patients in Thailand, each province has imposed its own measures to limit the spread of this new disease. One of the most drastic of all is in Phuket province, where entry to and exit from the Andaman island by land or sea is now closed.

Phuket province announced the temporary travel restriction prohibiting road and sea traffic in and out of the province. This restriction is now in effect until 30th April, with exceptions for medical vehicles, transportation of some goods such as consumable items, fuel, construction materials, publications, and medical supplies as well as emergency vehicles, ambulances, and official vehicles.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Tanakorn Sangiam,
Rewriter: Rodney McNeil
National News Bureau of Thailand

TN

