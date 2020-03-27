Mon. Mar 30th, 2020

27 Bangkok cops have tested positive for Coronavirus

Police officer in Bangkok

Traffic police officer in Bangkok. Photo: Guillaume G.


As many as 27 Bangkok police officers have contracted Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, Bangkok’s police chief said on Monday.

Pol Lt Gen Pakkapong said 326 others were in quarantine pending test results. The infected officers fell into two groups, he said: those who recently returned from a work tour in Spain, and those who visited two major transmission sites — the Lumpinee boxing arena and the Thong Lor entertainment complex.

