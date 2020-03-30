Mon. Mar 30th, 2020

COVID-19: Phuket, Yala, Narathiwat placed on lockdown

5 hours ago TN
Islamic School in Southern Thailand

Muslim students in Pondok Yala, Pattani. Photo: udeyismail / flickr.


Three southern provinces of Phuket, Yala and Narathiwat have been placed on lockdown in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Land traffic in an out of these provinces are banned while Phuket airport will be closed starting April 10. The lockdown will take effect till the end of April. Starting midnight today, the only land route linking the island of Phuket with the mainland at Tha Chatchai has been closed to traffic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

