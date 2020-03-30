COVID-19: Phuket, Yala, Narathiwat placed on lockdown

COVID-19: Phuket, Yala, Narathiwat placed on lockdown1 min read
Three southern provinces of Phuket, Yala and Narathiwat have been placed on lockdown in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
Land traffic in an out of these provinces are banned while Phuket airport will be closed starting April 10. The lockdown will take effect till the end of April. Starting midnight today, the only land route linking the island of Phuket with the mainland at Tha Chatchai has been closed to traffic.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World