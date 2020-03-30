COVID-19: Phuket, Yala, Narathiwat placed on lockdown





Three southern provinces of Phuket, Yala and Narathiwat have been placed on lockdown in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.

Land traffic in an out of these provinces are banned while Phuket airport will be closed starting April 10. The lockdown will take effect till the end of April. Starting midnight today, the only land route linking the island of Phuket with the mainland at Tha Chatchai has been closed to traffic.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



