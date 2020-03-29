COVID-19: Phuket lockdown comes into effect at midnight on Sunday

COVID-19: Phuket lockdown comes into effect at midnight on Sunday1 min read
Citing the worsening COVID-19 situation in Phuket province, Governor Pakkapong Thaveewat has imposed a lockdown of the popular resort island will prohibit all land and sea access to and from the province. Access by air will remain open for the time being.
The lockdown will be in effect from midnight tonight (Sunday) until April 30th.
The only land route linking the island with the mainland, at Tha Chatchai, will be closed to traffic. All vehicles, except trucks carrying consumer products, LPG, fuel, construction materials, medical supplies, rescue vehicles, ambulances, government vehicles and those with permission, will be forbidden crossing into or out of the province.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World