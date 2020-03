Thai AirAsia will suspend operations on all domestic routes from April 1-30, the airline announced on Friday.

The budget airline said it will temporarily suspend the flights during the period as part of the cooperation with the goverment to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

