Sun. Mar 29th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

143 new Coronavirus infections, 18% asymptomatic but infectious: Dr. Thaveesilp

A hospital in Rangsit

A hospital in Rangsit, Pathum Thani. Photo: Left wing (sOn).


Speaking at a press conference today (Sunday), Dr. Thaveesilp Wissanuyothing, spokesman for Thailand’s Command Centre for the Management of the COVID Situation, said that everyone is at risk of contracting COVID-19, and 18% of those infected do not exhibit any symptoms, but remain infectious.

143 new COVID-19 cases were reported today, bring total infections in Thailand so far to 1,388. One more fatality was also reported, bringing the death toll to 7. The death was of a 68-year old man in Nonthaburi province, who was linked to the Lumpini boxing stadium.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

