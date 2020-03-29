Phuket’s six new Coronavirus cases all from Patong, total hits 53





PHUKET: All six new confirmed cases of COVID-19 announced by the Phuket Communicable Disease Committee today (Mar 29) were from Patong. The six new cases bring the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the virus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 53.

So far 944 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”, the committee reported.

