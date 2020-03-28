Six more COVID-19 Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47





PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced today (Mar 28) that six new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 47.

So far 879 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

