Sat. Mar 28th, 2020

Six more COVID-19 Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket

Cars and taxi parked on the street in Phuket. Photo: Thế Dũng / Pexels.


PHUKET: The Phuket Communicable Disease Committee announced today (Mar 28) that six new COVID-19 cases in Phuket have been confirmed, bringing the total number of officially recognised cases of people infected with the COVID-19 coronavirus in Phuket since the outbreak began to 47.

So far 879 people have been put under observation for possible infection of the virus. Of these were six “new cases”.

Six more COVID-19 Coronavirus cases confirmed in Phuket, total hits 47

