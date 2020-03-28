Mass exodus may cause Coronavirus numbers to soar

Mass exodus may cause Coronavirus numbers to soar1 min read
A medical expert has predicted that Thailand could have 2,000 new Covid-19 cases in the next couple of weeks as a result of people fleeing Bangkok for their home provinces in the wake of the partial lockdown and invocation of the Emergency Decree.
Dr Prasit Watanapa, dean of the Faculty of Medicine at Siriraj Hospital, Mahidol University, said on Friday said that new infections may surge in the next two weeks due to the exodus. He said that despite wearing face masks, they are still at the risk of spreading the virus and getting infected as they flock to bus terminals and are packed together on buses for several hours, Dr Prasit said.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa & Apinya Wipatayotin
BANGKOK POST