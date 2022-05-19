Further easing of COVID-19 controls expected

According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.









The government will on Friday consider further relaxation of Covid-19 controls to allow more businesses and activities to resume, and possibly lower its Covid alert level late this month, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday the domestic Covid-19 situation had improved, with declining numbers of new cases and related fatalities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





