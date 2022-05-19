Further easing of COVID-19 controls expected
The government will on Friday consider further relaxation of Covid-19 controls to allow more businesses and activities to resume, and possibly lower its Covid alert level late this month, according to the government spokesman.
Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday the domestic Covid-19 situation had improved, with declining numbers of new cases and related fatalities.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST
