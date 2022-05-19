May 19, 2022

Further easing of COVID-19 controls expected

3 hours ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

According to the Thai government COVID-19 preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter. Photo: © ILO/Suwandee Nokpum / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.




The government will on Friday consider further relaxation of Covid-19 controls to allow more businesses and activities to resume, and possibly lower its Covid alert level late this month, according to the government spokesman.

Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Thursday the domestic Covid-19 situation had improved, with declining numbers of new cases and related fatalities.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa
BANGKOK POST

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , ,

More Stories

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Reopening of Pubs, Bars Mulled in Green Zones

50 mins ago TN
United States Capitol in Washington D.C.

U.S. Defense Secretary to Visit Thailand in June

6 hours ago TN
Petrol station in Thailand

Diesel price remains capped at 32 baht per litre

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Phuket Bangla Road (Soi Bangla) by night

Reopening of Pubs, Bars Mulled in Green Zones

50 mins ago TN
According to the Thai government preventive measures, restaurants are required to arrange a physical distancing at least 1.5 meter and if customers share the table, it is required to have a shield to separate encounter

Further easing of COVID-19 controls expected

3 hours ago TN
Children from a school in Korat eating

Pizza and BBQ chicken school lunch in Uthai Thani praised on social media

5 hours ago TN
Dumbbell weight at gym

British man allegedly assaulted with a dumbbell by unidentified foreigner at Pattaya gym

6 hours ago TN
People walking on Bangla Road in Patong, Phuket

Australian tourist falls to death in Phuket

6 hours ago TN