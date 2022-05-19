Reopening of Pubs, Bars Mulled in Green Zones









BANGKOK, May 18 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) on Friday will consider the reopening of pubs and bars in green zones, according to a source.

A high-level source at the Ministry of Public Health said that as the COVID-19 situation was improving in the country, public health officials were considering the introduction of the green zones where COVID-19 control measures would be relaxed and pubs and bars could be reopened.

