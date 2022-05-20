Man Arrested for Attempting to Rape Russian Woman in Pattaya









CHON BURI, May 20 (TNA) – A man was arrested for allegedly attacking and trying to rape a Russian woman at a reservoir in Bang Lamung district and fortunately the victim escaped.

Elena Zyalkova, 38, was attacked while jogging at the Map Prachan reservoir. She had a cut in her head, bruises on her neck and scrapes on her body.

In security camera footage, police saw a vehicle had followed the woman to the crime scene before she ran out of the area and called for help from passers-by.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





