Man Arrested for Attempting to Rape Russian Woman in Pattaya
CHON BURI, May 20 (TNA) – A man was arrested for allegedly attacking and trying to rape a Russian woman at a reservoir in Bang Lamung district and fortunately the victim escaped.
Elena Zyalkova, 38, was attacked while jogging at the Map Prachan reservoir. She had a cut in her head, bruises on her neck and scrapes on her body.
In security camera footage, police saw a vehicle had followed the woman to the crime scene before she ran out of the area and called for help from passers-by.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA