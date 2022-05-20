May 20, 2022

Man Arrested for Attempting to Rape Russian Woman in Pattaya

4 hours ago TN
Pickup parked in Na Kluea, Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri

Pickup parked in Na Kluea, Banglamung District, Chonburi. Photo: Ilya Plekhanov. CC BY-SA 3.0.




CHON BURI, May 20 (TNA) – A man was arrested for allegedly attacking and trying to rape a Russian woman at a reservoir in Bang Lamung district and fortunately the victim escaped.

Elena Zyalkova, 38, was attacked while jogging at the Map Prachan reservoir. She had a cut in her head, bruises on her neck and scrapes on her body.

In security camera footage, police saw a vehicle had followed the woman to the crime scene before she ran out of the area and called for help from passers-by.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

