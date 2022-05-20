Government to Officially Ease Cannabis Laws Next Month
BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Public Health is set to officially remove cannabis and hemp from the category 5 narcotics list next month.
Dr. Withid Sariddeechaikool, deputy secretary-general of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), stated that the ministry’s announcement will take effect on June 9 which will allow the general public to freely grow these plants for private use. However, he warned that extracts containing more than 0.2 percent tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) will still be classified as a category 5 substance and governed by narcotics control and suppression laws.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
