May 12, 2022

Authorities to Distribute Free Cannabis Plants for Home Cultivation

Marijuana plant in Thailand

BANGKOK (NNT) – One million free cannabis plants will be distributed in June when home cultivation and use of the plant are due to be officially legalized under Thai law.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that beginning June 9, Thai citizens will no longer be required to obtain a permit to cultivate cannabis in their homes. The cannabis cultivated must be of medical grade and used exclusively for medicinal purposes.

Anutin announced the decision in a Facebook post on Sunday (8 May), in which he outlined the benefits of commercial cultivation.

