Authorities to Distribute Free Cannabis Plants for Home Cultivation
BANGKOK (NNT) – One million free cannabis plants will be distributed in June when home cultivation and use of the plant are due to be officially legalized under Thai law.
Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul announced that beginning June 9, Thai citizens will no longer be required to obtain a permit to cultivate cannabis in their homes. The cannabis cultivated must be of medical grade and used exclusively for medicinal purposes.
Anutin announced the decision in a Facebook post on Sunday (8 May), in which he outlined the benefits of commercial cultivation.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand