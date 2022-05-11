AIS and Vimut Hospital Launch Smart Hospital Campaign
BANGKOK (NNT) – Vimut Hospital and Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) have launched their Smart Hospital campaign using the telecommunications company’s 5G solution and digital services.
Tanapong Ittisakulchai, chief enterprise business officer at AIS, said the campaign is part of the firm’s mission to leverage digital technology in strengthening the Thai economy and enhancing Thai society.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand