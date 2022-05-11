May 11, 2022

AIS and Vimut Hospital Launch Smart Hospital Campaign

5 hours ago
Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok

Vimut Hospital in Phaya Thai, Bangkok. Photo: Dharmadana. CC BY-SA 4.0.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Vimut Hospital and Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS) have launched their Smart Hospital campaign using the telecommunications company’s 5G solution and digital services.

Tanapong Ittisakulchai, chief enterprise business officer at AIS, said the campaign is part of the firm’s mission to leverage digital technology in strengthening the Thai economy and enhancing Thai society.

National News Bureau of Thailand

Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

