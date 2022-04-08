AIS Opposes TRUE-DTAC Merger Deal









BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has acknowledged the Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS)’s opposition to the merger deal between TRUE Corporation and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC).

In a letter submitted by AIS’s subsidiary, Advance Wireless Network Company Limited (AWN), the company clarifies the impact of the merger between the two telecommunication giants. It was the first time AIS explicitly shows its stance on the merger deal since its inception.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,

Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom

National News Bureau of Thailand

