April 8, 2022

AIS Opposes TRUE-DTAC Merger Deal

5 mins ago TN
AIS Thailand Promo

AIS Thailand Promo. Image: ais.co.th




BANGKOK (NNT) – The National Broadcasting Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) has acknowledged the Advanced Info Service Public Company Limited (AIS)’s opposition to the merger deal between TRUE Corporation and Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC).

In a letter submitted by AIS’s subsidiary, Advance Wireless Network Company Limited (AWN), the company clarifies the impact of the merger between the two telecommunication giants. It was the first time AIS explicitly shows its stance on the merger deal since its inception.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau of Thailand

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , ,

More Stories

dtac logo

Shareholders Approve TRUE Merger With DTAC

3 days ago TN
Facebook Icon at Facebook event

People Warned of Malware Hacking Facebook Accounts

3 days ago TN
Hacktivist white mask

Anonymous declares war on Putin and warns him of ‘unprecedented’ attacks

1 month ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

AIS Thailand Promo

AIS Opposes TRUE-DTAC Merger Deal

5 mins ago TN
Road Sign in Buriram

Car crashes into house in Buriram, driver killed

13 mins ago TN
Vaccination at Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok

CCSA advisor claims Thailand’s daily infections could be as high as 100,000

26 mins ago TN
Passport Control area at Suvarnabhumi airport, Bangkok

More People Visit Thailand after Eased Controls

34 mins ago TN
London protests against war in Ukraine

Thailand abstains in vote to suspend Russia from UN Human Rights Council

43 mins ago TN