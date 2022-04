SAMUT PRAKAN: A 14-year-old girl convinced her 16-year-old boyfriend to kill her mother because she was “obstructing their love”.

The two teenagers were arrested by police and face charges of colluding in stabbing her mother to death in a room in Bang Phli district. The boy also allegedly stabbed the girl’s older brother several times when he intervened.

