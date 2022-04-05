Shareholders Approve TRUE Merger With DTAC
BANGKOK (NNT) – True Corporation Plc (TRUE) has announced that its shareholders have approved its merger deal with Total Access Communication Public Company Limited (DTAC), Thailand’s third largest GSM phone company after AIS and TRUE itself.
The announcement was made by TRUE President Manat Manavutiveth, following the company’s annual shareholder meeting.
Manat said the move would enable the company to evolve from a telecommunications company into a technology company.
Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand
Reporter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand