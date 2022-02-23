February 23, 2022

Thai Think Tank Says TRUE-DTAC Merger May Hurt Customers

5 hours ago TN
True Corporation

True Corporation logo. Image: True Corporation.




BANGKOK (NNT) – The Thailand Development Research Institute Foundation (TDRI) has indicated that the planned merging of telco giants TRUE Corporation and Total Access Communication (DTAC) would further eliminate competition and ultimately hurt consumers.

The think tank recommended that the merger not move forward. It added that if DTAC wants to exit the market, it should sell its business to companies that are not one of the two remaining key players comprising TRUE and Advanced Info Service (AIS).

According to TDRI, the number of main telecommunication service providers in Thailand should be no less than three, in order to encourage competition.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

Reporter: Na-ark Rojanasuvan,
Rewriter: Paul Rujopakarn
National News Bureau of Thailand

