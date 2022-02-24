Phuket reporting 1,100+ Covid cases a day









PHUKET: More than 1,100 new Covid-19 cases are being reported daily in this southern island province and local authorities are focused on treatment at home.

Provincial health chief Koosak Kookiatkul said on Thursday that 1,100-1,200 new cases were diagnosed every day. More than 600 were in local communities and the others were visitors who entered the province through Sandbox and Test & Go programmes.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST

