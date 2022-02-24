February 24, 2022

Tanker caught discharging oil into the sea off Chon Buri province

Cargo vessel

A cargo vessel. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.




The skipper of an aging oil tanker is facing charges for violating the Navigation in Thai Waters Act by allegedly discharging about 3,000 litres of oil into the sea off Chon Buri province.

Royal Thai Navy (RTN) Spokesman Vice Admiral Pokkrong Monthatphalin told the media that the 30-40-year-old tanker was found to have discharged oil mixed with water into the sea, as it was cruising in the Gulf of Thailand west of Juang Island in Sattahip district yesterday.

By Thai PBS World

