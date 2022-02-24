Nok Air to start Don Mueang-Betong flights March 14
Nok Air will start services between Bangkok and Betong, with three return flights a week, from March 14, the airline announced on Thursday.
Chief executive officer Wutthiphum Jurangkool said in a statement the low-cost airline would operate flights between Bangkok and the new southern airport in Yala province on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS
