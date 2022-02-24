February 24, 2022

Nok Air to start Don Mueang-Betong flights March 14

8 hours ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport

Nok Air Boeing 737-400 at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport. On the back of aircraft is an advertisement for TOT Corporation. Photo: GFDL.




Nok Air will start services between Bangkok and Betong, with three return flights a week, from March 14, the airline announced on Thursday.

Chief executive officer Wutthiphum Jurangkool said in a statement the low-cost airline would operate flights between Bangkok and the new southern airport in Yala province on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

Full article: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

