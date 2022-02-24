February 24, 2022

No travel restrictions during Songkran: NSC chief

8 hours ago TN
Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year). Photo: John Shedrick / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




No travel restrictions will be imposed when the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meets next week to discuss measures to be introduced during the Songkran festival in mid-April, said National Security Council Secretary-General Gen. Supot Malaniyom today (Thursday).

In his capacity as the chair of the CCSA operations centre, Gen. Supot said it is expected that the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections will stabilize within March and that, during the Songkran festival in mid-April, Thai people will be able to celebrate the traditional Thai New Year’s Day close to normal.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , ,

More Stories

LPG gas station in Thailand

Energy Ministry Ready to Cope with Impacts of Russia-Ukraine Crisis

10 mins ago TN
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

COVID-19 Insurance Requirement Eased for Visitors

8 hours ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport

Nok Air to start Don Mueang-Betong flights March 14

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

LPG gas station in Thailand

Energy Ministry Ready to Cope with Impacts of Russia-Ukraine Crisis

10 mins ago TN
Ukrainian soldier during the crisis in Ukraine

Russia’s large-scale offensive brings total shock to Kiev within hours and causes dozens of deaths

14 mins ago TN
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

COVID-19 Insurance Requirement Eased for Visitors

8 hours ago TN
Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

No travel restrictions during Songkran: NSC chief

8 hours ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport

Nok Air to start Don Mueang-Betong flights March 14

8 hours ago TN