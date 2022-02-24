No travel restrictions during Songkran: NSC chief

Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year). Photo: John Shedrick / flickr. CC BY 2.0.









No travel restrictions will be imposed when the Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) meets next week to discuss measures to be introduced during the Songkran festival in mid-April, said National Security Council Secretary-General Gen. Supot Malaniyom today (Thursday).

In his capacity as the chair of the CCSA operations centre, Gen. Supot said it is expected that the ongoing surge of COVID-19 infections will stabilize within March and that, during the Songkran festival in mid-April, Thai people will be able to celebrate the traditional Thai New Year’s Day close to normal.

Full article: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

