Nok Air rehabilitation process go-ahead

Nok Air rehabilitation process go-ahead1 min read
Low-cost carrier Nok Air has received permission from the Central Bankruptcy Court to embark on the rehabilitation process, with its business plan scheduled to be rolled out by next January.
“Even though Nok Air can reduce accumulative losses, the airline has suffered from the outbreak, which has grounded our fleet for months,” said Kasemsant Weerakun, Nok Air’s director, adding the company has to shoulder operating costs without the new income.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Dusida Worrachaddejchai
BANGKOK POST