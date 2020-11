PHUKET: World-famous Maya Bay may be reopened to limited numbers of tourists in the coming months as a way to help boost tourism to the Andaman region.

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Warawut Silpa-Archa on Tuesday said the bay may be reopened within six months. His announcement came during an inspection visit of the area.

