Air Quality Sensors to Be Installed Nationwide





BANGKOK, Nov 5 (TNA) – Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Engineering joined hands with the state agencies and private companies in developing “Sensor for All” air monitoring system and an application, in an effort to handle with PM2.5 problems.

Prof. Supot Teachavorasinskun, dean of the Faculty of Engineering, Chulalongkorn University said the “Sensor for All” projected is being held for the third year in cooperation with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT), the National Housing Authority (NHA) , Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), Microsoft (Thailand) to expand the network of PM2.5 measurement.

