Thai protest leader ‘Mind’ reports to police to face sedition charge





One of Thailand’s anti-establishment protest leaders reported to Thung Mahamek police in Bangkok this morning, to acknowledge charges related to the protest at the German Embassy on October 26th.

Passaravalee “Mind” Thanakitvibulphol was charged with sedition, in accordance with Section 116 of the Criminal Code, and several other charges. Four other demonstrators were also charged by the police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

