November 5, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thai protest leader ‘Mind’ reports to police to face sedition charge

1 min read
42 mins ago TN
Royal Thai police headquarters in Pathum Wan District

Royal Thai Police headquarters in Pathum Wan, Bangkok. Photo: Z3144228.


One of Thailand’s anti-establishment protest leaders reported to Thung Mahamek police in Bangkok this morning, to acknowledge charges related to the protest at the German Embassy on October 26th.

Passaravalee “Mind” Thanakitvibulphol was charged with sedition, in accordance with Section 116 of the Criminal Code, and several other charges. Four other demonstrators were also charged by the police.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Thai protest leader 'Mind' reports to police to face sedition charge 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Thai Airways International puts 34 passenger aircraft up for sale

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Air Quality Sensors to Be Installed Nationwide

47 mins ago TN
1 min read

Nok Air rehabilitation process go-ahead

59 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai Airways International puts 34 passenger aircraft up for sale

33 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai protest leader ‘Mind’ reports to police to face sedition charge

42 mins ago TN
1 min read

Air Quality Sensors to Be Installed Nationwide

47 mins ago TN
1 min read

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

53 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close