Bankrupt Thai Airways International has put 34 passenger aircraft from its fleet up for sale, hoping to find buyers by Nov 13.

Aircraft listed on the sale notice posted on its website include 10 Boeing 747-400s manufactured between 1993-2003, six Boeing 777-200s built in 1996-1998, and six Boeing 777-300s manufactured from 1998-2000.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

