NAKHON PHANOM: A man has been arrested on charges of beating his wife and their 14-year-old son to death with a hammer and setting fire to their bodies and their home on Thursday night.

He is also accused of chasing and attacking another woman with the hammer, before being overwhelmed and restrained by other neighbours.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts