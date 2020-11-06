November 6, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Thailand Records One New Death from COVID-19

1 min read
13 mins ago TN
A nurse wearing face shield and mask during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

A nurse wearing face shield and mask during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


BANGKOK, Nov 6 (TNA) – Thailand on Friday reported one new death from Covid-19, bringing the country’s total death toll to 60.

The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the 60th death was a 66-year-old retired Thai official, who had diabetes and high blood pressure.

He returned from the UK on October 19 and entered the mandatory quarantine in Chon Buri. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died on Nov 5.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Thailand Records One New Death from COVID-19 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chinese tourists to start travelling after completing 14-day quarantine

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways International puts 34 passenger aircraft up for sale

18 hours ago TN
1 min read

Thai protest leader ‘Mind’ reports to police to face sedition charge

18 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Chinese tourists to start travelling after completing 14-day quarantine

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Thailand Records One New Death from COVID-19

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Man bashes wife, son with hammer, burns their bodies, house in Nakhon Phanom

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways International puts 34 passenger aircraft up for sale

18 hours ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close