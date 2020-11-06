Thailand Records One New Death from COVID-19

Thailand Records One New Death from COVID-191 min read
BANGKOK, Nov 6 (TNA) – Thailand on Friday reported one new death from Covid-19, bringing the country’s total death toll to 60.
The Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) said the 60th death was a 66-year-old retired Thai official, who had diabetes and high blood pressure.
He returned from the UK on October 19 and entered the mandatory quarantine in Chon Buri. He was diagnosed with Covid-19 and died on Nov 5.
Full story: tna.mcot.net
TNA