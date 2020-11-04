November 4, 2020

Hungarian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19 on arrival in Bangkok

Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign

Suvarnabhumi Airport baggage claim sign. Photo: Kazuhiro Nakamura / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


BANGKOK, Nov 4 (TNA) — Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó tested positive for the novel coronavirus before meeting Thai cabinet ministers.

The Hungarian minister who was a guest of the Thai government was admitted to an isolated ward at Bamrasnaradura Infectious Diseases Institute pending the aircraft that the Hungarian government deployed to bring him and his delegation back to their homeland this evening.

Deputy Prime Minister/Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visited the Hungarian minister at the institute and found the latter appeared healthy.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

