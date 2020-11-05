November 5, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Royal Thai Police authorities observe first demonstration of practical drunk-driving checkpoint in Bangkok

1 min read
55 mins ago TN
A soi in Bangkok

A soi in Bangkok. Photo: ZANYBUNNY / Pixabay.


Bangkok – Thong Lor police station hosted the first demonstration of a brand new drunk-driving checkpoint in the Thong Lor district of Bangkok last night, November 4, following new regulations approved by the Royal Thai Police.

Prior to the checkpoint demonstration, the Royal Thai Police, led by national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk, has laid out new priorities of alcohol detection checkpoints to be applied on Tuesday, November 3.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun
The Pattaya News

Royal Thai Police authorities observe first demonstration of practical drunk-driving checkpoint in Bangkok 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Motorists advised to avoid Lat Phrao ahead of protest at The Mall Bangkapi today

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Tokyu Department Store at MBK to Close in Wake of COVID-19

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Bangkok to ban trucks with more than six wheels from 6am to 9pm for 3 months

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Thai Airways International puts 34 passenger aircraft up for sale

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai protest leader ‘Mind’ reports to police to face sedition charge

22 mins ago TN
1 min read

Air Quality Sensors to Be Installed Nationwide

27 mins ago TN
1 min read

Officials consider reopening Maya Bay to boost tourism

33 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close