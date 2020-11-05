Royal Thai Police authorities observe first demonstration of practical drunk-driving checkpoint in Bangkok





Bangkok – Thong Lor police station hosted the first demonstration of a brand new drunk-driving checkpoint in the Thong Lor district of Bangkok last night, November 4, following new regulations approved by the Royal Thai Police.

Prior to the checkpoint demonstration, the Royal Thai Police, led by national police chief Suwat Jangyodsuk, has laid out new priorities of alcohol detection checkpoints to be applied on Tuesday, November 3.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Nop Meechukhun

The Pattaya News

