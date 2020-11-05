November 5, 2020

‘Stop the Count’, Donald Trump Urges on Twitter Amid Election Results Uncertainty

US President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks during a press conference Friday, Jan. 3, 2020, at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla.

President Donald J. Trump delivers remarks on the death of Soleimani at Mar-a-Lago on Friday, January 3, 2010, in Palm Beach, Florida. Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead / Public Domain.


US President Donald Trump said that every vote that came in after Election Day will not be counted.

Earlier, Trump doubled down on his previous call to stop counting the ballots after the polling stations were closed in the 3 November presidential election.

This comes amid continuing uncertainty over the winner in the election since several battleground states have not yet announced their results. These states are North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska, and Arizona.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Sofia Chegodaeva
Sputnik International

