‘Stop the Count’, Donald Trump Urges on Twitter Amid Election Results Uncertainty





US President Donald Trump said that every vote that came in after Election Day will not be counted.

Earlier, Trump doubled down on his previous call to stop counting the ballots after the polling stations were closed in the 3 November presidential election.

This comes amid continuing uncertainty over the winner in the election since several battleground states have not yet announced their results. These states are North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska, and Arizona.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Sofia Chegodaeva

Sputnik International

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



