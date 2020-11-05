‘Stop the Count’, Donald Trump Urges on Twitter Amid Election Results Uncertainty

‘Stop the Count’, Donald Trump Urges on Twitter Amid Election Results Uncertainty1 min read
US President Donald Trump said that every vote that came in after Election Day will not be counted.
Earlier, Trump doubled down on his previous call to stop counting the ballots after the polling stations were closed in the 3 November presidential election.
This comes amid continuing uncertainty over the winner in the election since several battleground states have not yet announced their results. These states are North Carolina, Nevada, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Alaska, and Arizona.
By Sofia Chegodaeva
Sputnik International