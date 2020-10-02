President Donald Trump tests positive for COVID-19





Early this morning the US President tweeted that he and the First Lady, Melania Trump, had tested positive for COVID-19. Later on in the day, according to the White House the president was exhibiting mild symptoms. At 6:31 p.m. he addressed the nation in an 18-second video explaining he would be going to the hospital and that the first lady was doing very well. A few minutes later he walked onto the Marine 1 helicopter and was on his way to the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Maryland. Initially, reports stated the hospital stay was being done “out of an abundance of caution”. Later reports showed that he was taken to the hospital after experiencing fever, fatigue and a cough.

Before going to hospital the President was administered a dose of Regeneron polyclonal antibody cocktail, an experimental treatment. After being admitted, the President received Remdesivir therapy which has been prescribed by medical specialists.

According to a Joe Biden election campaign official, negative campaign ads by the Democratic Party are being removed. Joe Biden sent the following tweet explaining: “This cannot be a partisan moment. It must be an American moment. We have to come together as a nation.”

The White House stated there would be no transfer of power to Vice President Pence and that Trump would continue to work from the hospital.

Trump is not the first world leader to contract the Coronavirus, British prime minister, Boris Johnson has previously recovered from COVID-19 which he contracted in early April 2020.

