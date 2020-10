The cabinet will travel to Koh Samui and Phuket early next week, a visit designed to boost confidence in the islands’ readiness for reopening to tourists.

Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Friday that Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha and his ministers would visit the islands on Monday and Tuesday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Mongkol Bangprapa

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts