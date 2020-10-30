4,977 Thai Airways Staff to Voluntarily Resign





BANGKOK, Oct 30 (TNA) – 4,977 staff at Thai Airways International (THAI) applied for different stages of its Mutual Separation Plan (MSP) for the survival of the airline.

Acting THAI president Chansin Treenuchagron said the airline offered the MSP to its staff because it had been loss-ridden and the impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 caused it to undergo rehabilitation. Cargo and repatriation flights, food services from its catering department and the sales of THAI souvenirs could not make up for lost revenue from the stalled passenger service.

