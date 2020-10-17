Thai Airways fried donuts prove popular in Chiang Mai





CHIANG MAI (NNT) – After proving popular in Bangkok, THAI Catering has begun selling its fried donuts in Chiang Mai, attracting long lines of customers.

THAI Catering staff said today they found it difficult to keep up with the demand in Chiang Mai as customers had begun lining up early in the morning to try the popular snack from the culinary arm of Thai Airways.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: Praphorn Praphornkul,

Rewriter: Rodney McNeil

National News Bureau of Thailand

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



