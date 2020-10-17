Thai Airways fried donuts prove popular in Chiang Mai

Thai Airways fried donuts prove popular in Chiang Mai1 min read
CHIANG MAI (NNT) – After proving popular in Bangkok, THAI Catering has begun selling its fried donuts in Chiang Mai, attracting long lines of customers.
THAI Catering staff said today they found it difficult to keep up with the demand in Chiang Mai as customers had begun lining up early in the morning to try the popular snack from the culinary arm of Thai Airways.
