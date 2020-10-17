October 17, 2020

Police uses water cannon against protesters

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate

Thai Prisoner Police Truck with a bus license plate. Photo: Ian Fuller / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Protest leaders declared an end to a third successive night of anti-government demonstrations on Friday after police used water cannon against a large crowd at the Pathumwan intersection in central Bangkok.

As police regained full control of the intersection around 8.30pm, organisers vowed to stage another rally on Saturday to press for the ouster of the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, but they are keeping the location a secret.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

