Police uses water cannon against protesters

Police uses water cannon against protesters1 min read
Protest leaders declared an end to a third successive night of anti-government demonstrations on Friday after police used water cannon against a large crowd at the Pathumwan intersection in central Bangkok.
As police regained full control of the intersection around 8.30pm, organisers vowed to stage another rally on Saturday to press for the ouster of the Prayut Chan-o-cha government, but they are keeping the location a secret.
Full story: Bangkok Post
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS