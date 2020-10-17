Tak’s border with Myanmar closed after 3 more COVID-19 cases are confirmed





The Governor of Thailand’s Tak province, Pongrat Phiromrat,has ordered all 33 border checkpoints and natural crossings with Myanmar closed, for at least a week, after three relatives of an infected Myanmar couple, living in Mae Sot district, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor said that Thai health officials quarantined the couple after they tested positive and quarantined the couple’s child and two grandchildren, as well as four other migrant workers, at a mosque in Mae Sot district.

By Thai PBS World

