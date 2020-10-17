October 17, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tak’s border with Myanmar closed after 3 more COVID-19 cases are confirmed

1 min read
4 hours ago TN
Thailand-Myanmar cross border portal

The Thailand-Myanmar cross border portal. Photo: Keith Lyons.


The Governor of Thailand’s Tak province, Pongrat Phiromrat,has ordered all 33 border checkpoints and natural crossings with Myanmar closed, for at least a week, after three relatives of an infected Myanmar couple, living in Mae Sot district, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Governor said that Thai health officials quarantined the couple after they tested positive and quarantined the couple’s child and two grandchildren, as well as four other migrant workers, at a mosque in Mae Sot district.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Tak's border with Myanmar closed after 3 more COVID-19 cases are confirmed 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Manhunt in Tak for two Uighur escapees

2 days ago TN
1 min read

At least 20 killed and 30 injured in a bus-train collision in Chachoengsao

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Helicopter carrying Princess Chulabhorn medical team crash-lands near Sirikit Dam

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Banglamung prepares for pro-democracy protest at Bali Hai pier

19 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways fried donuts prove popular in Chiang Mai

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police uses water cannon against protesters

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close