October 17, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

10 More COVID Cases Reported On Saturday

1 min read
5 hours ago TN
Tha Sai Luat in Mae Sot District, Tak

Tha Sai Luat in Mae Sot District, Tak province. Photo: Mozhar.


BANGKOK, Oct 17(TNA) – Thailand logged ten more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 comprising eight arrivals and two Myanmar people who live in Tak province.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that the eight arrivals consisted of one each from Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United States and Poland and three others from the United Kingdom. All of them had been quarantined upon their arrival.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

10 More COVID Cases Reported On Saturday 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Police uses water cannon against protesters

4 hours ago TN
1 min read

Terrorism investigation launched after teacher ‘decapitated’ in Paris suburb attack

18 hours ago TN
1 min read

Chinese tourists with STV will arrive in Thailand on Oct 20 and 26

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Phuket’s tourism industry will take years to recover, say experts

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Banglamung prepares for pro-democracy protest at Bali Hai pier

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Thai Airways fried donuts prove popular in Chiang Mai

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Police uses water cannon against protesters

4 hours ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close