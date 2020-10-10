10 More COVID Cases Reported On Saturday





BANGKOK, Oct 17(TNA) – Thailand logged ten more cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 comprising eight arrivals and two Myanmar people who live in Tak province.

The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reported that the eight arrivals consisted of one each from Nepal, the United Arab Emirates, Japan, the United States and Poland and three others from the United Kingdom. All of them had been quarantined upon their arrival.

