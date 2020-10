TAK: A manhunt has been stepped for two Uighur escapees who slipped out of an immigration detention centre in Mae Sot district on Wednesday.

Teams of border patrol police, immigration officers, local police and soldiers on Thursday searched corn fields behind the detention centre.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Assawin Pinitwong

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts