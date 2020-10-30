Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions

Phuket Immigration agrees to change visa types, issue extensions1 min read
PHUKET: Phuket Immigration is urging all foreigners who have been refused an extension to stay or have their visa status changed to a Non-immigrant B (‘Non-imm B’), which will allow them to work in the country, to apply for their extensions by end of government office hours on Monday (Nov 2). No fines will be charged for filing the late applications.
The move is to prevent foreigners from having to leave the country in order to obtain the correct visa to work in Thailand.
Full story: thephuketnews.com
By The Phuket News