The visa amnesty which expired on Sept 26 has now been officially extended until Oct 31, after which foreign nationals will face a fine if they have not renewed their visas, the Interior Ministry announced on Tuesday.

Each renewal entitles visa holders to remain in the country for up to 60 days, the ministry said.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts