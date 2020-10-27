Phuket told to prepare to receive tourists





PHUKET: Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu in Phuket today (Oct 27) told representatives from MoTS offices from every province in the country to prepare to receive tourists.

Speaking at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town, Mr Chote led a workshop aimed at making sure every province had an appropriate response plan in case COVID-19 started to resurface among the population.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

