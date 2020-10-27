October 27, 2020

Phuket told to prepare to receive tourists

Tuk tuks in Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand

Tuk tuks in Ban Karon, Phuket, Thailand. Image: bfishadow.


PHUKET: Ministry of Tourism and Sports (MoTS) Permanent Secretary Chote Trachu in Phuket today (Oct 27) told representatives from MoTS offices from every province in the country to prepare to receive tourists.

Speaking at the Royal Phuket City Hotel in Phuket Town, Mr Chote led a workshop aimed at making sure every province had an appropriate response plan in case COVID-19 started to resurface among the population.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

