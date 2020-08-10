Tourism and Sports Ministry proposes opening islands to tourists





BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will propose the opening of five islands to foreign tourists, emphasizing confidence in safety measures for both tourists and communities.

Ms Wanthana Jaengprajak, Deputy Director General of the Department of Tourism and Sports, disclosed today that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will propose to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) the opening of five islands including Phuket island in Phuket, Phi Phi island in Krabi and Koh Samui, Pha Ngan and Koh Tao islands in Surat Thani because such areas could be easily regulated in terms of care, quarantine and monitoring of tourists in different areas to ensure the safety of both the community and the tourists themselves.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,

Rewriter: Tarin Angskul

National News Bureau of Thailand

