August 10, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tourism and Sports Ministry proposes opening islands to tourists

1 min read
2 mins ago TN
Koh Tao island in Surat Thani

Koh Tao island in Surat Thani province. Photo: Precisions Ideas / travelzom.com/koh-tao/


BANGKOK (NNT) – The Ministry of Tourism and Sports will propose the opening of five islands to foreign tourists, emphasizing confidence in safety measures for both tourists and communities.

Ms Wanthana Jaengprajak, Deputy Director General of the Department of Tourism and Sports, disclosed today that the Ministry of Tourism and Sports will propose to the Center for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) the opening of five islands including Phuket island in Phuket, Phi Phi island in Krabi and Koh Samui, Pha Ngan and Koh Tao islands in Surat Thani because such areas could be easily regulated in terms of care, quarantine and monitoring of tourists in different areas to ensure the safety of both the community and the tourists themselves.

Full story: NNT

Reporter: supawadee wangsri,
Rewriter: Tarin Angskul
National News Bureau of Thailand

Tourism and Sports Ministry proposes opening islands to tourists 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Two Thai embassies hit by COVID-19 outbreaks

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

No New Coronavirus Cases in Thailand on Monday

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protesters warned they will face prosecution if they offend the Thai Monarchy

27 mins ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Tourism and Sports Ministry proposes opening islands to tourists

2 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two Thai embassies hit by COVID-19 outbreaks

10 mins ago TN
1 min read

No New Coronavirus Cases in Thailand on Monday

20 mins ago TN
1 min read

Protesters warned they will face prosecution if they offend the Thai Monarchy

27 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close