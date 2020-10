A 45-year-old vendor has been charged with assault after slapping the face of a high school girl who did not stand up during the playing of the national anthem at Ayutthaya railway station on Tuesday evening.

A video of her assaulting the 15-year-old student went viral online, drawing heavy criticism of the woman’s action.

