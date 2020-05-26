Tue. May 26th, 2020

Thai man refusing to wear mask at Naklua market goes viral

TN
Na Klua market in Bang Lamung District, Pattaya, Chon Buri

Na Klua market in Bang Lamung District, Chon Buri. Photo: Evgeniy Metyolkin. CC BY-SA 3.0.


Naklua – A clip and photos of a Thai man, believed to be in his fifties, refusing to wear a mask at a popular Naklua market went viral on social media this morning.

The incident, which took place earlier this week according to Mr. Rattanasak Dasri, a Special Affairs Officer in Pattaya who was one of two officers involved, took place at the entrance to a popular Naklua market.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News

