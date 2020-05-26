Thai man refusing to wear mask at Naklua market goes viral

Thai man refusing to wear mask at Naklua market goes viral1 min read
Naklua – A clip and photos of a Thai man, believed to be in his fifties, refusing to wear a mask at a popular Naklua market went viral on social media this morning.
The incident, which took place earlier this week according to Mr. Rattanasak Dasri, a Special Affairs Officer in Pattaya who was one of two officers involved, took place at the entrance to a popular Naklua market.
Full story: thepattayanews.com
By Adam Judd
The Pattaya News